The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot at a 46.0% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd averaged.
  • Radford put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 28th.
  • The Highlanders scored just 2.0 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Thundering Herd gave up (71.3).
  • Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • Radford put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
  • At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.4.
  • Radford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/10/2023 Marshall - Colonial Hall
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite - Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.