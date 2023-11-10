The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot at a 46.0% clip from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd averaged.

Radford put together a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot over 42.3% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 28th.

The Highlanders scored just 2.0 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Thundering Herd gave up (71.3).

Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

At home, the Highlanders gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.4.

Radford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule