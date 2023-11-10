The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -3.5 222.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In five of eight games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.
  • The average total in Phoenix's contests this year is 223.5, 1.0 more point than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.
  • Phoenix has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.3-point total on average, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lakers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 5 62.5% 112.5 221.5 111 227.3 224.5
Lakers 3 37.5% 109 221.5 116.3 227.3 225.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).
  • Phoenix has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers score an average of 109 points per game, just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 5-3 2-2 5-3
Lakers 2-6 0-1 2-6

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Suns Lakers
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 109
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
2-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
2-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
111
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
4-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-2
3-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1

