If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Tazewell County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lee High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Bluefield, VA

Bluefield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ridgeview High School at Tazewell High School