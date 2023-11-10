How to Watch VCU vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (0-1) play the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Davidson vs Maryland (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Austin Peay vs George Mason (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
VCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rams had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- VCU had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the Rams recorded only 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
- VCU had a 15-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively VCU fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.
- The Rams ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.5 away from home.
- VCU drained 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% when playing on the road.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
