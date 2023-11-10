The VCU Rams (0-1) square off against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Samford Moneyline
BetMGM VCU (-4.5) 145.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel VCU (-5.5) 147.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Samford Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • VCU covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 12 Rams games hit the over.
  • Samford won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • A total of 16 of the Bulldogs' games last year went over the point total.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Bookmakers rate VCU much higher (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (74th).
  • VCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

