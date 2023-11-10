VCU vs. Samford November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) meet the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
VCU vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: VCU (-4.5)
- Total: 149.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
VCU vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|78.7
|28th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
