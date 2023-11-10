VCU vs. Samford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The VCU Rams (0-1) host the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
VCU vs. Samford Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
VCU Betting Records & Stats
- VCU compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-15-0 mark from VCU.
VCU vs. Samford Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|70.9
|149.6
|62.9
|134.5
|134.4
|Samford
|78.7
|149.6
|71.6
|134.5
|145.8
Additional VCU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rams recorded just 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs gave up (71.6).
- When VCU put up more than 71.6 points last season, it went 11-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.
VCU vs. Samford Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|16-15-0
|12-19-0
|Samford
|14-12-0
|16-10-0
VCU vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|Samford
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-3
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-7
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
