The VCU Rams (0-1) host the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Samford put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-15-0 mark from VCU.

VCU vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 149.6 62.9 134.5 134.4 Samford 78.7 149.6 71.6 134.5 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rams recorded just 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs gave up (71.6).

When VCU put up more than 71.6 points last season, it went 11-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU vs. Samford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Samford 14-12-0 16-10-0

VCU vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Samford 15-3 Home Record 13-3 8-3 Away Record 8-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.