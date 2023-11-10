The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) hit the court against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

In games Virginia shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Gators ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Gators allowed (68.6).

Virginia had a 13-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 in away games.

Virginia drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule