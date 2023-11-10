The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) hit the court against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • In games Virginia shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
  • The Gators ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded just 0.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Gators allowed (68.6).
  • Virginia had a 13-0 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.7).
  • The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 in away games.
  • Virginia drained 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tarleton State W 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/10/2023 Florida - Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T - John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.