Virginia vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 10
Friday's game between the Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at Spectrum Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Florida securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Virginia vs. Florida Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Virginia vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 75, Virginia 74
Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Florida
- Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.0)
- Computer Predicted Total: 148.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Virginia Performance Insights
- Virginia put up 67.8 points per game last year (276th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well defensively, allowing only 60.5 points per game (sixth-best).
- The Cavaliers grabbed 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).
- Virginia piled up assists last season, ranking 24th-best in college basketball with 15.7 per game.
- The Cavaliers ranked second-best in college basketball by committing just 8.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 224th in college basketball (11.4 per contest).
- With 6.7 threes per game, the Cavaliers were 256th in the nation. They owned a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.
- With 7.1 threes conceded per game, Virginia ranked 165th in the country. It allowed a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 205th in college basketball.
- Last season Virginia took 64.4% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 35.6% from beyond the arc (27.7% of the team's baskets).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.