The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Hokies had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents hit.

In games Virginia Tech shot better than 46.5% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.

The Gamecocks ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hokies finished 251st.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.

Virginia Tech had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.

The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia Tech fared better in home games last year, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule