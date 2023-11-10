How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Kennesaw State vs Florida State (6:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Arizona vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Wake Forest vs Georgia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Chattanooga vs Louisville (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Abilene Christian vs NC State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- UCF vs Miami (FL) (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Boston College vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Virginia vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Clemson vs UAB (9:30 PM ET | November 10)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hokies had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents hit.
- In games Virginia Tech shot better than 46.5% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
- The Gamecocks ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hokies finished 251st.
- Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.
- Virginia Tech had a 13-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Virginia Tech averaged 77.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.9 points per contest.
- The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia Tech fared better in home games last year, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coppin State
|W 100-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.