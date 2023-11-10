Virginia vs. Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Virginia vs. Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 15 of Virginia's games went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Cavaliers were 12-18-0 last year.
- Florida's .483 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Virginia's .400 mark (12-18-0 ATS Record).
Virginia vs. Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|139
|68.6
|129.1
|140.5
|Virginia
|67.8
|139
|60.5
|129.1
|128.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Virginia Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.
- Virginia went 7-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scored more than 68.6 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Virginia vs. Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|15-15-0
Virginia vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Virginia
|10-6
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-8-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.