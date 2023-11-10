Southeast Division opponents meet when the Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Hornets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 125 - Hornets 118

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 2.5)

Wizards (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-6.5)

Wizards (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (241.5)



Over (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.8

The Wizards have covered more often than the Hornets this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-3-0, compared to the 3-4-0 mark of the Hornets.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (71.4% of the time) as Washington and its opponents (85.7%).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense the Hornets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA (116.3 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123.1 points conceded per game).

Charlotte grabs 43.7 rebounds per game and concede 43.1 boards, ranking 18th and 10th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 25.4 assists per game, the Hornets are 16th in the league.

At 14.7 turnovers committed per game and 14.1 turnovers forced, Charlotte is 20th and 15th in the NBA, respectively.

The Hornets are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

