The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) will battle in a clash of SEC opponents at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Alabama 31, Kentucky 21 Alabama has been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've finished 8-1 in those games.

The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won every time.

Kentucky has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wildcats have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +340 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+10.5)



Kentucky (+10.5) Alabama has six wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Five of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47 points.

There have been six Kentucky games that have ended with a combined score over 47 points this season.

The point total for the game of 47 is 14.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (31.9 points per game) and Kentucky (30 points per game).

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 52.7 50.8 Implied Total AVG 33.7 33.3 34.3 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 50.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 32 33.3 29.3 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

