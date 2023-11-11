Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
Can we anticipate Brent Burns finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- Burns has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|24:22
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
