The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will square off against the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-14) 55.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Clemson has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Georgia Tech has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Clemson & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Georgia Tech To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.