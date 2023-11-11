Big 12 action pits the Houston Cougars (4-5) against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-2.5) 54.5 -135 +115
FanDuel Houston (-2.5) 54.5 -130 +108

Week 11 Odds

Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Cougars have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Cincinnati has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bearcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Houston & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Houston
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Cincinnati
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

