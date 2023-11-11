Here's a peek at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's ninth-best offense.

Carolina's total of 49 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -3, they are 18th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6.5

