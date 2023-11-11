How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.
Check out the Hurricanes-Lightning matchup on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|Hurricanes
|3-0 TB
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (46 total, 3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|14
|6
|7
|13
|10
|6
|48.8%
|Brady Skjei
|14
|2
|9
|11
|4
|4
|-
|Sebastian Aho
|11
|3
|8
|11
|6
|4
|51.9%
|Martin Necas
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|3
|42.9%
|Seth Jarvis
|14
|5
|5
|10
|5
|9
|53.8%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.6 goals per game (50 in total), 28th in the league.
- The Lightning's 53 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|14
|11
|12
|23
|13
|6
|0%
|Brayden Point
|14
|6
|12
|18
|2
|3
|48.7%
|Victor Hedman
|14
|3
|14
|17
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|14
|7
|8
|15
|5
|3
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|12
|5
|10
|15
|4
|2
|52%
