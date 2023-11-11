Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every Ivy League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
  • Last Game: W 38-24 vs Columbia

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
  • Last Game: W 36-17 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Princeton
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
  • Last Game: W 23-8 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
  • Last Game: W 23-21 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Cornell
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Princeton

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
  • Last Game: L 23-21 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Yale
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Cornell

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
  • Last Game: L 23-8 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
  • Last Game: L 36-17 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Columbia
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Columbia

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
  • Last Game: L 38-24 vs Harvard

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Brown
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

