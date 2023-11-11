Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jaccob Slavin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slavin stats and insights
- Slavin has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|18:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|20:54
|Away
|L 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.