The No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-8) square off at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

James Madison is totaling 425.4 yards per game on offense this year (41st in the FBS), and is allowing 325.4 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball. UConn has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking ninth-worst in points (17.9 per game) and 17th-worst in points allowed (32.6 per game).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

James Madison vs. UConn Key Statistics

James Madison UConn 425.4 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.2 (122nd) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.1 (110th) 160.1 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (103rd) 265.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.4 (110th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,343 passing yards for James Madison, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 314 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 493 yards on 114 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 20 passes for 199 yards (22.1 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 91 times this year and racked up 441 yards (49.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 701 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has registered 36 catches and six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 47 passes while averaging 75.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has compiled 29 receptions for 245 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has put up 1,493 passing yards, or 165.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Victor Rosa has rushed for 401 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Cam Edwards has rushed for 383 yards on 79 carries with two touchdowns.

Justin Joly paces his squad with 392 receiving yards on 34 receptions with one touchdown.

Brett Buckman has 37 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 390 yards (43.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cameron Ross' 61 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or UConn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.