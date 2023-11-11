The No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 25.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. UConn matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline UConn Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-25.5) 48.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-24.5) 48.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

James Madison vs. UConn Betting Trends

James Madison is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.

UConn is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

