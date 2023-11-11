The No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) are a massive 25.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (1-8). The point total is 48.5.

James Madison ranks 41st in total offense (425.4 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (325.4 yards allowed per game) this season. This season has been tough for UConn on both offense and defense, as it is averaging just 309.2 total yards per game (14th-worst) and ceding 431.1 total yards per game (17th-worst).

James Madison vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

James Madison vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -25.5 -105 -115 48.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1500

James Madison Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Dukes have been bottom-25 in total offense with 478.3 total yards per game (-1-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 270.7 total yards surrendered per game (16th-best).

Looking at the Dukes' last three contests, they have put up 30.7 points per game on offense (74th-ranked) and have given up 16.7 points per game on defense (43rd-ranked).

James Madison ranks 72nd in the FBS with 177.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three games, but it has really been finding success on offense, as it ranks 21st-best with 307 passing yards per game during that stretch.

Offensively, the Dukes have put up 171.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 93.3 rushing yards on defense during that stretch (39th-ranked).

The Dukes have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In James Madison's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, James Madison has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Dukes have not covered the spread when favored by 25.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in five of James Madison's nine games with a set total.

James Madison has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

James Madison has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 98.0%.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,343 passing yards for James Madison, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 314 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 493 yards on 114 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 20 passes for 199 yards (22.1 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 91 times this year and racked up 441 yards (49 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 701 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has collected 36 receptions and six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 681-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes on 57 targets.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 245 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 29 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Jalen Green paces the team with 15.5 sacks, and also has 14 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 67 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Francis Meehan has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

