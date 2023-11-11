The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in six games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 14 games this season, Kotkaniemi has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 14 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 14 Games 4 13 Points 5 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

