JMU vs. Xavier Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 11
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the James Madison Dukes (1-1) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-1) squaring off at Cintas Center (on November 11) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 55-47 win for JMU.
The Dukes lost their most recent game 60-49 against Toledo on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
JMU vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
JMU vs. Xavier Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 55, Xavier 47
Other Sun Belt Predictions
- Ohio vs Appalachian State
- Western Michigan vs Georgia State
- Bowling Green vs Texas State
- Eastern Michigan vs Georgia Southern
- Akron vs Southern Miss
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
JMU Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Dukes averaged 69.6 points per game last season (90th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They had a +298 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.
- JMU scored fewer points in conference play (68.1 per game) than overall (69.6).
- The Dukes scored fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (69.2) last season.
- At home, JMU allowed 62.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 62.1.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.