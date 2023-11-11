Best Bets & Odds for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will clash in a matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Liberty vs. Old Dominion?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21
- Liberty has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- This season, the Monarchs have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 84.6%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Liberty (-13.5)
- Liberty is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Against the spread, Old Dominion is 6-2-0 this season.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- This season, four of Liberty's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.
- This season, Old Dominion has played just two games with a combined score over 59.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, four points more than the point total of 59.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Liberty
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.9
|54.6
|57.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|33.5
|31.8
|ATS Record
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|4-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Old Dominion
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|54.8
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|31.5
|31
|32
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-1
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.