The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will clash in a matchup at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Old Dominion?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21
  • Liberty has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
  • This season, the Monarchs have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Liberty (-13.5)
  • Liberty is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Against the spread, Old Dominion is 6-2-0 this season.
  • The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • This season, four of Liberty's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.
  • This season, Old Dominion has played just two games with a combined score over 59.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, four points more than the point total of 59.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.9 54.6 57.3
Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8
ATS Record 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.5 54.8 50.3
Implied Total AVG 31.5 31 32
ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.