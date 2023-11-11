The Liberty Flames are expected to come out on top in their game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-13.5) Under (59.5) Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Flames have seven wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Liberty has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

There have been five Flames games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Liberty games this season have posted an average total of 55.9, which is 3.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 20.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Monarchs have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Old Dominion is a 3-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Monarchs' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total for Old Dominion games this year is 7.0 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Flames vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39.1 21.9 37.2 24.4 41.5 18.8 Old Dominion 24.4 26.2 24.8 23.2 24.0 30.0

