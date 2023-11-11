The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by putting up 501 yards per game. The defense ranks 51st (354.9 yards allowed per game). With 363.3 total yards per game on offense, Old Dominion ranks 82nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 85th, allowing 391.7 total yards per contest.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Liberty Old Dominion 501 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 354.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.7 (78th) 283.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (67th) 217.7 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.1 (97th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (96th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,959 yards (217.7 ypg) on 114-of-192 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 664 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 981 rushing yards on 162 carries with nine touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 655 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put up a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Bentley Hanshaw has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 1,475 yards on 58.5% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 58 times for 523 yards (58.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has rushed for 491 yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 388 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has collected 302 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Isiah Paige's 42 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown.

