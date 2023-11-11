Liberty vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-580
|+420
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- USC vs Oregon
- Texas vs TCU
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Washington State vs Cal
- Utah vs Washington
- North Texas vs SMU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Tulsa vs Tulane
Liberty vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Old Dominion has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.