The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 as a 13.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 59.5 points.

Liberty owns the 51st-ranked defense this season (354.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 501 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Old Dominion ranks 81st in the FBS (363.3 total yards per game) and 85th on the other side of the ball (391.7 total yards allowed per game).

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Liberty vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -13.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Liberty Recent Performance

The Flames have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 545 total yards per game over that stretch (eighth-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 433.3 total yards per contest (106th).

From an offensive standpoint, the Flames have been top-25 over the previous three games with 46.7 points per game (fifth-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 31.3 points allowed per game (-59-worst) over that period.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for Liberty, who ranks -17-worst in passing offense (202 passing yards per game) and -123-worst in passing defense (333.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

On offense, the Flames have been getting it done over the previous three contests, generating 343 rushing yards per game (third-best). They rank 49th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (99.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

Over their last three contests, the Flames have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Liberty's past three contests have hit the over.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Five of Liberty's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

Liberty has been the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Liberty has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this contest.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,959 yards (217.7 ypg) on 114-of-192 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 664 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 162 times for 981 yards (109 per game), scoring nine times.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 655 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put together a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Bentley Hanshaw has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Kendy Charles has three sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 17 tackles.

Tyren Dupree is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 71 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Brylan Green has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 27 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

