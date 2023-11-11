How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Reims hit the pitch at Stade Auguste-Delaune.
Live coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain travels to match up with Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-185)
- Underdog: Stade Reims (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Le Havre AC vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco journeys to face Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-135)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+370)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
