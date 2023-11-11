How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- In games Old Dominion shot better than 44.0% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
- The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Monarchs finished 40th.
- Last year, the Monarchs scored just 4.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinals allowed (71.6).
- Old Dominion had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion posted 67.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.
- The Monarchs gave up 62.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Old Dominion fared worse in home games last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage on the road.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
