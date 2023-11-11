The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot 41.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

In games Old Dominion shot better than 44.0% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.

The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Monarchs finished 40th.

Last year, the Monarchs scored just 4.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Cardinals allowed (71.6).

Old Dominion had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion posted 67.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

The Monarchs gave up 62.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.3 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Old Dominion fared worse in home games last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 30.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 per game with a 32.6% percentage on the road.

