Old Dominion vs. Ball State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|34.7
|40th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
