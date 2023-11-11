The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at John E. Worthen Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Old Dominion's games last year went over the point total.

The Monarchs had 16 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

Old Dominion's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ball State's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 76.4 143.3 71.6 137.8 144.4 Old Dominion 66.9 143.3 66.2 137.8 134

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, just 4.7 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Old Dominion went 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 14-14-0 17-11-0 Old Dominion 16-13-0 10-19-0

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Old Dominion 12-2 Home Record 12-4 6-7 Away Record 6-5 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.