The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) match up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Liberty ranks 41st in scoring defense this year (21.9 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 39.1 points per game. In terms of total offense, Old Dominion ranks 82nd in the FBS (363.3 total yards per game) and 85th defensively (391.7 total yards allowed per contest).

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Old Dominion Liberty 363.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.0 (6th) 391.7 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.9 (46th) 160.2 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.3 (2nd) 203.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.7 (81st) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (5th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 1,475 yards (163.9 yards per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 523 yards, or 58.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 491 yards across 91 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has totaled 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has caught 15 passes and compiled 302 receiving yards (33.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige's 42 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,959 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 664 yards (73.8 ypg) on 104 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 981 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 30 receptions for 655 yards (72.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has caught 19 passes for 429 yards (47.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Bentley Hanshaw has hauled in 16 grabs for 201 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

