The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

1:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.

Liberty has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flames have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

