Old Dominion vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-580
|+420
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Liberty has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Flames have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
