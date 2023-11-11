In the game between the Elon Phoenix and Richmond Spiders on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Phoenix to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Richmond vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-4.2) 45.3 Elon 25, Richmond 21

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

This season, four of the Spiders' five games have hit the over.

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five of Phoenix games last year went over the point total.

Spiders vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 26.6 21.0 29.6 19.6 22.8 22.8 Elon 21.9 23.6 23 17.3 21 28.6

