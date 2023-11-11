The Siena Saints (1-0) take on the Richmond Spiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robins Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Siena matchup in this article.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Siena Betting Trends (2022-23)

Richmond won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Spiders games went over the point total 14 out of 30 times last season.

Siena went 11-13-0 ATS last season.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.