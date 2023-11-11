Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5), with college football's seventh-ranked pass defense, square off versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3) and their 17th-ranked pass D on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Hokies are only 1.5-point favorites. An over/under of 49 points has been set for the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup in this article.
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|49
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|50.5
|-120
|+100
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Boston College has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
