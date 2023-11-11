The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5), with college football's seventh-ranked pass defense, square off versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3) and their 17th-ranked pass D on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Hokies are only 1.5-point favorites. An over/under of 49 points has been set for the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-1.5) 49 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 50.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Boston College has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

