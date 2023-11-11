SoCon opponents match up when the Furman Paladins (8-1) and the VMI Keydets (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman ranks 53rd in total offense (367 yards per game) and 64th in total defense (352.7 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, VMI is compiling 305.2 total yards per contest (98th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FCS defensively (369.7 total yards given up per game).

VMI vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

VMI vs. Furman Key Statistics

VMI Furman 305.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (53rd) 369.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.7 (64th) 121.2 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.4 (28th) 184 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (70th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 1,222 yards (135.8 yards per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has rushed 134 times for 682 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has run for 340 yards across 88 attempts.

Aidan Twombly's 399 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions on 22 targets with three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has caught 35 passes and compiled 369 receiving yards (41 per game).

Isaiah Lemmond's 26 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 255 yards (28.3 ypg).

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 488 yards (54.2 ypg) on 87 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 155 times for 674 yards (74.9 per game), scoring seven times.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 34 receptions for 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Colton Hinton has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ben Ferguson has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring one touchdown.

