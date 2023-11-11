As we enter Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the Big 12 on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars 10:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!