Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
As we head into Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
