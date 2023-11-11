The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) play the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries averaged.

William & Mary went 6-5 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Revolutionaries finished 246th.

The Tribe put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 9.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries allowed.

William & Mary put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

William & Mary scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (62.2) last season.

The Tribe conceded fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

At home, William & Mary drained 8.6 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule