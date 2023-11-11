Saturday's game at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has the George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 87-45 victory as our model heavily favors George Washington.

There is no line set for the matchup.

William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

William & Mary vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 87, William & Mary 45

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-41.4)

George Washington (-41.4) Computer Predicted Total: 132.0

William & Mary Performance Insights

William & Mary averaged 67.2 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 70.3 points per contest (184th-ranked).

The Tribe pulled down 29.8 rebounds per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

William & Mary averaged 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the country.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Tribe ranked 113th in college basketball. They forced 10.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 276th in college basketball.

The Tribe made 7.8 threes per game (125th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36.7% shooting percentage (49th-ranked) from three-point land.

William & Mary gave up 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.9% three-point percentage (256th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by William & Mary last year, 61.8% of them were two-pointers (67.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.2% were three-pointers (32.4%).

