William & Mary vs. Hampton Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The William & Mary Tribe should come out on top in their matchup against the Hampton Pirates at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
William & Mary vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-7.1)
|49.3
|William & Mary 28, Hampton 21
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tribe have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
Hampton Betting Info (2022)
- The Pirates put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Pirates games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.
Tribe vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Hampton
|25.8
|34.1
|19.8
|33.0
|27.7
|36.7
|William & Mary
|20.2
|18.6
|26.5
|17.8
|15.2
|19.2
