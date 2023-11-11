The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

In William & Mary's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Against the spread, the Tribe were 12-17-0 last season.

George Washington's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than William & Mary's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).

William & Mary vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 76.3 143.5 76.7 147 145.0 William & Mary 67.2 143.5 70.3 147 136.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were 9.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 76.7 points last season, William & Mary went 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary vs. George Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 14-14-0 18-10-0 William & Mary 12-17-0 13-16-0

William & Mary vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington William & Mary 11-6 Home Record 11-5 5-6 Away Record 1-14 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.