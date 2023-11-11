William & Mary vs. George Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) and the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. George Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tribe Betting Records & Stats
- In William & Mary's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
- Against the spread, the Tribe were 12-17-0 last season.
- George Washington's .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than William & Mary's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).
William & Mary vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Washington
|76.3
|143.5
|76.7
|147
|145.0
|William & Mary
|67.2
|143.5
|70.3
|147
|136.5
Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends
- The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were 9.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 76.7 points last season, William & Mary went 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
William & Mary vs. George Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Washington
|14-14-0
|18-10-0
|William & Mary
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
William & Mary vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Washington
|William & Mary
|11-6
|Home Record
|11-5
|5-6
|Away Record
|1-14
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.2
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
