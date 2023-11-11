The Hampton Pirates (5-4) play a familiar opponent when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium in a CAA clash.

Hampton is totaling 379.2 yards per game on offense (41st in the FCS), and rank 103rd on the other side of the ball, yielding 411.2 yards allowed per game. William & Mary has been excelling on defense, surrendering just 18.6 points per contest (10th-best). On offense, it ranks 94th by putting up 20.2 points per game.

William & Mary vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

William & Mary vs. Hampton Key Statistics

William & Mary Hampton 352.9 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (43rd) 289.4 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (105th) 205.6 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (5th) 147.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (115th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has racked up 1,321 yards (146.8 per game) while completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 312 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Imoh, has carried the ball 112 times for 737 yards (81.9 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Bronson Yoder has racked up 77 carries and totaled 408 yards with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo leads his squad with 291 receiving yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has 20 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 249 yards (27.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sean McElwain's 19 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 230 yards (25.6 ypg).

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 1,209 pass yards for Hampton, completing 55.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 493 rushing yards (54.8 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 96 times for 778 yards (86.4 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Darran Butts has carried the ball 92 times for 600 yards (66.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's team-high 310 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 23 targets) with one touchdown.

Paul Woods has caught 20 passes for 251 yards (27.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dorrian Moultrie's 20 grabs have yielded 187 yards and one touchdown.

