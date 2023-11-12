After three rounds of play at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Alex Noren is in the lead (+140), shooting a 19-under 194.

Want to place a bet on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:40 AM ET
  • Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
  • Location: Southampton, Bermuda
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Alex Noren

  • Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-19)
  • Odds to Win: +140

Noren Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 61 -10 11 1 1st
Round 2 66 -5 5 0 19th
Round 3 67 -4 4 0 18th

Click here to bet on Noren at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Camilo Villegas

  • Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-18)
  • Odds to Win: +450

Villegas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -4 6 2 33rd
Round 2 63 -8 8 0 1st
Round 3 65 -6 7 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Villegas with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ryan Moore

  • Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -6 6 0 15th
Round 2 64 -7 7 0 5th
Round 3 67 -4 5 1 18th

Want to place a bet on Moore in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Matti Schmid

  • Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Schmid Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -7 7 0 6th
Round 2 67 -4 4 0 30th
Round 3 65 -6 6 2 3rd

Think Schmid can win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Stewart Cink

  • Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-16)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Cink Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -7 7 0 6th
Round 2 67 -4 5 1 30th
Round 3 66 -5 5 0 8th

Click here to bet on Cink at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Adam Scott 6th (-15) +1600
Vince Whaley 6th (-15) +3000
Carl Yuan 6th (-15) +3500
Kramer Hickok 6th (-15) +3500
Taylor Pendrith 11th (-14) +4500
Satoshi Kodaira 6th (-15) +5000
Dylan Wu 11th (-14) +6000
Adam Long 11th (-14) +7500
Davis Riley 14th (-13) +11000
David Lipsky 14th (-13) +18000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.