CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with a CAA team on the court. Among those contests is the Campbell Camels playing the Virginia Cavaliers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|George Mason Patriots at William & Mary Tribe
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Northeastern Huskies at Boston College Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Wagner Seahawks at Hofstra Pride
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|MSG (Live stream on Fubo)
|Campbell Camels at Virginia Cavaliers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.