The Washington Commanders (4-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Seahawks allow.

The Commanders collect 22 fewer yards per game (332.1) than the Seahawks give up (354.1).

This year Washington runs for 31.9 fewer yards per game (90.1) than Seattle allows (122).

This season the Commanders have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Seahawks' takeaways (12).

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.4) is higher than their overall average (21.2). But their average points conceded in road games (22.8) is lower than overall (27.2).

The Commanders' average yards gained away from home (330.2) is lower than their overall average (332.1). But their average yards allowed on the road (379.8) is higher than overall (368.9).

On the road, Washington racks up 230 passing yards per game and concedes 270.8. That's less than it gains overall (242), and more than it allows (252.7).

On the road, the Commanders rack up 100.2 rushing yards per game and give up 109. That's more than they gain overall (90.1), and less than they allow (116.2).

The Commanders convert 33.3% of third downs in road games (2.7% lower than their overall average), and concede 31.3% in road games (8.2% lower than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia L 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/19/2023 New York - FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX

